SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Syria's Shady Ghrayeb claimed victory in the Longines Grand Prix on Sunday as the fifth edition of the Virtus CSI2 International Show Jumping Cup concluded at Emirates Equestrian Centre in Dubai, bringing three days of international equestrian sport to a close.

The event marked the opening international competition of the UAE's 2026/27 show jumping season, with nine CSI2 classes contested across three days. Syrian and Emirati riders shared eight of the nine victories, while Italy claimed the remaining title, in a competitive programme that saw both established international athletes and emerging talent feature prominently.

The concluding Longines Grand Prix attracted 43 starters over a 1.45m course, with Ghrayeb delivering a double-clear performance aboard Cabernet De Mars to secure victory in a jump-off time of 44.21 seconds. The Syrian combination finished just 0.57 seconds ahead of two UAE riders who shared second place, with Sheikh Khalid Sultan Khalid Sultan Al Qassimi aboard Chac - Lisco Z and Saeed Mohammed Al Maazmi riding Passion VD Donkhoeve both stopping the clock in an identical 44.78 seconds without faults.

The victory was particularly significant for Ghrayeb and Cabernet De Mars, who returned to Virtus following a strong competition in 2025, when they won the Grand Prix Qualifier before finishing fifth in the Longines Grand Prix. On that occasion, the pair recorded the fastest jump-off time of 38.42 seconds but were denied victory by four faults. Twelve months later, they returned to claim the coveted title, securing another Syrian victory in the event's feature competition following Yaser Almasri's triumph in 2024.

Ghrayeb's Grand Prix success followed an impressive opening day, when he secured third and fourth places in Friday's SMRM Team 1.40m Two Phase competition aboard Cabernet De Mars and Kyren respectively, before adding sixth place in Saturday's SKINIII 1.40m class with Kyren.

Adding to the family's success, Shady's son Layth Ghrayeb enjoyed an exceptional weekend aboard Elite De Ponts, completing a hat-trick of international victories across three consecutive days. The combination won Friday's DXB Horses1.25m Speed Class, Saturday's UAEERF 1.20m competition and Sunday's Virtus 1.20m Accumulator, making the Ghrayeb family responsible for all four Syrian victories at the event.

The UAE also enjoyed considerable success throughout the weekend, securing four international victories and a further series of podium finishes. Among the most notable performances came from Alya Adnan Awadh Almehairi, who returned to competition in Dubai just days after representing the UAE at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal, where she helped Team Asia claim gold in the FEI team competition.

Riding Cento Du Rouet, Almehairi secured victory in Sunday's 1.30m One Round Against the Clock competition, supported by DXB Horses, producing a clear round in 64.15 seconds. Fellow Emirati rider Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi finished second aboard Cash Blue PS in 64.95 seconds, while Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam completed an all-UAE podium with Sofani Van Dasseghem in 67.30 seconds.

International competition began on Friday with the 1.20m Special Two-Phase class, supported by Emirates Equestrian Centre, which attracted 80 starters. The UAE's Abdalla Omran Alowais claimed the opening victory aboard Hour, producing a faultless second phase in 31.46 seconds. Compatriot Hamad Alnuaimi finished runner-up aboard Delphine Von Rocherath Z in 32.90 seconds, while Syria's Laith Kamel Mohammad Sulaiman completed the podium with Uritender in 33.44 seconds.

Syria dominated Friday afternoon's 1.25m Speed Class, supported by DXB Horses, with Layth Ghrayeb securing his first victory of the weekend aboard Elite De Ponts in 60.87 seconds. Laith Kamel Mohammad Sulaiman finished second with Comma in 61.64 seconds, while Mhd Fadi Al Zabibi completed an all-Syrian podium aboard Chanel's Boy in 65.71 seconds.

Friday's final international competition, the 1.40m Two Phases class supported by SMRM Team, saw the UAE return to the top of the leaderboard. Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri claimed victory aboard Lelielounka STW, recording a clear second phase in 21.55 seconds, narrowly ahead of compatriot Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi and Lyon Van De Plataan in 21.78 seconds. Shady Ghrayeb finished third aboard Cabernet De Mars in 22.45 seconds, with the UAE securing seven of the top ten places.

Saturday's programme opened with the 1.20m One Round with Jump-Off competition, supported by the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, where Layth Ghrayeb continued his winning form aboard Elite De Ponts.

The afternoon's 1.30m One Round with Jump-Off competition, supported by DXB Horses, saw Italy's Simone Coata claim victory aboard All Star Z in 47.33 seconds. The UAE's Hamad Alnuaimi secured his second podium finish of the weekend, taking runner-up position with Delphine Von Rocherath Z in 47.70 seconds, while Ahmad Nabil Falaknaz completed the top three aboard Comme Ci in 48.00 seconds.

Saturday's feature 1.40m One Round Against the Clock class, supported by SKIN III, delivered another victory for the host nation, with Moufi Owaida Alkarbi claiming first place aboard Myself FZ in 64.76 seconds. Uzbekistan's Abdurakhmon Feruzovich Abdullaev finished second with Otto Van De Achterhoek in 67.31 seconds, while the UAE's Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini secured third aboard Haarlem Garette in 67.72 seconds.

The final day opened with the 1.20m Accumulator, where Layth Ghrayeb completed his third victory of the weekend aboard Elite De Ponts, collecting the maximum 65 points in 49.91 seconds.

Z7 Show Horses provided an additional entertainment highlight ahead of Sunday's Longines Grand Prix, performing an elegant pas de deux that brought two horses together in a synchronised display of horsemanship and artistry. Adding a touch of humour to the afternoon, Z7's miniature pony also delighted spectators with his cheeky tricks, proving that the smallest performers can have just as much personality as their larger counterparts.

The conclusion of Virtus CSI2 marked the beginning of another international show jumping season in the UAE, with the fifth edition celebrating international success, emerging talent and competitive performances from the host nation's riders.