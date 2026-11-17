NEW YORK, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar rose on Monday to its highest level against a basket of currencies since April 2025.

Hot inflation data last week and bets on further US Federal Reserve increases to interest rates have helped to lift the dollar in recent sessions.

The dollar index was up 0.1% at 103.50 for its highest since April 2, 2025. The euro was 0.1% down at $1.10093.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin was about flat at $64,856, remaining fragile after a three-day rout that took the biggest digital asset to a four-month low over the weekend.