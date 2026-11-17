ANTALYA, Türkiye,17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The COP31 Presidency and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) today officially launched the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, a key moment in the global effort to align AI innovation with climate action.

Backed by an initial coalition of governments, companies, research institutions, and civil society organizations, the pledge recognizes the dual implications of AI – as both a powerful tool for addressing climate challenges and a growing source of environmental pressure due to its own energy demand and resource consumption.

Signatories commit to measurable actions aligned with internationally recognized standards for AI systems, based on low- and zero- emission power as well as sustainable infrastructure.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said: “Industry and technology must be part of the climate solution. We need to electrify industry, adapted to the starting point and strategic choices of each country. At the same time, we need to ensure that the rapid growth of AI is powered and deployed responsibly, and used for the benefit of climate actions. At COP31, Türkiye is bringing governments, businesses and innovators together to commit to practical ways that they can use technology to implement their climate actions."

ITU and the COP31 Presidency are now calling on stakeholders worldwide to join this collective effort to advance climate-conscious AI.

“AI is a powerful tool for tackling the climate crisis, but it must be used responsibly," said Doreen Bogdan-Martin, ITU Secretary-General. “The Antalya AI Pledge galvanizes international action towards sustainable, accountable AI innovation that benefits everyone, especially the most climate-vulnerable nations."

The Antalya AI Pledge lays out a roadmap for responsible AI across four key areas:

​Powering and building AI infrastructure and hardware sustainably, including by increasing the use of low- and zero-emission energy sources for AI systems and data centers, improving energy and water efficiency, and integrating AI infrastructure into sustainable energy grids.

Designing, managing or procuring AI responsibly across its lifecycle, for example by designing, developing, and managing AI systems in line with internationally recognized sustainability standards, while adopting circular approaches to e-waste management and hardware reuse.

Supporting assessment and reporting of the environmental impacts of AI systems, including by advancing the assessment and reporting of AI's environmental footprint, using standardized methodologies to drive transparency and improvement.

Strengthening financial support and technical infrastructure for AI for climate action, particularly in developing countries, least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS).

Signatories can identify additional practical commitments aligned with their capabilities, including on green data-centre requirements, AI skills development, and computing capacity, to support the pledge's practical implementation.