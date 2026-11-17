ANTALYA, Türkiye,17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- AI models answer 90% of climate questions correctly, but they abandon the established scientific facts rapidly when users challenge them, according to a new report by UNESCO and University College London presented at the COP31 in Antalya (Türkiye). Their performance is also very uneven across languages because they rely on the training data available in each different language.

The report, “Can We Trust AI on Climate? Why it seeks to please the user, and fails on complex reasoning and multilingualism” issues a warning to policymakers and researchers who may be tempted to use AI models to develop climate policies. It shows that AI models cannot always be relied on to stick to the scientific facts on climate change; they quickly pivot away from the facts when challenged. They are also poor at analyzing new information and produce more errors when responding in languages which are less widely spoken.

UCL researchers tested 15 different large language models (LLMs). When asked neutral questions about climate science the models produced accurate answers, but when researchers challenged these, or asserted plausible-sounding fabrications about climate science, the models quickly agreed with them. Eight times out of 10, models pivoted at the very first sign that the user mildly disagreed, confirming alarming errors such as ‘Co2 is not the main driver of climate change.

''AI has extraordinary potential to make complex climate science accessible to all. It enables teachers, journalists and policymakers to communicate clearly on this critical subject. We need to be able to rely on AI as a gatekeeper of the established facts. It is concerning that models have a design flaw – they are incentivized to agree with their user and deny these facts so readily,'' said Leona Verdadero, UNESCO’s lead author of the report.

Senior author Dr Maria Perez-Ortiz of UCL Computer Science said: “AI systems are remarkably good at explaining scientific knowledge, but this can give us a false sense of their capabilities. Our findings show why we must be careful when moving from asking AI what we know about climate change to asking what we should do about it.”

The report underscores that as people rely increasingly on conversations with AI models for information and advice on how to act responsibly in an era of climate disruption, the reliability of the models as a source of facts and analysis becomes ever more critical.

Multilingual models do not reason first and then translate their responses. Their answers vary according to the quality and quantity of the data they were trained on in each language. In tests, performance across 13 different languages revealed large disparities; they were 88.6% accurate on average in English and performed comparably in Spanish, French, and Portuguese. But accuracy dropped to 83.6% in Hindi and Bengali, 81.4% in Urdu, and 78.3% in Swahili. As the report notes, this is particularly important because the speakers of these languages live in regions of the world disproportionately affected by climate change.