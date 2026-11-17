NAIROBI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Parliamentarians from around the world have been urged to move beyond political promises and take urgent legislative and budgetary action to end hunger and malnutrition, as the Third Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition opened in Kenya today, the first time the gathering has been held in Africa.

The two-day Summit, held at the Parliament of Kenya, brings together 200 parliamentarians with 73 countries represented. It comes as the latest United Nations figures show that 645 million people faced hunger worldwide in 2025, while 2.7 billion could not afford a healthy diet, according to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2026.

President of Kenya William Ruto said at the opening ceremony that it was timely for Africa to host the Summit given that the continent faces the highest prevalence of hunger and has a central role to play in improving global food security. He urged parliamentarians to use laws, budgets and oversight to make the right to adequate food a reality, and highlighted Kenya’s school meals programme as a way to improve child nutrition and provide reliable markets for local farmers.

“Today, we’re no longer asking how we generate political commitments. We ask how we help those commitments travel home, inform legislation and be reflected in national priorities and budget,” said FAO Deputy Director-General Maurizio Martina.

With climate change, environmental degradation and biodiversity loss putting further pressure on food security, parliamentarians have a critical role in protecting the right to adequate food and ensuring that everyone can access affordable, nutritious diets.

The Summit focuses on three priorities: realizing the right to food through inclusive development and social justice; promoting access to and consumption of healthy diets; and developing more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable agrifood systems.

Discussions will examine how legislation and public investment can support family farmers, promote sustainable agricultural practices, strengthen resilience to climate change and improve food security and nutrition. Family farmers account for 80 percent of the world's food in value terms, underlining the importance of policies that support their livelihoods and access to resources.