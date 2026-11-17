MUSCAT,17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Children from across the world sent a message of peace from the Omani capital Muscat on Monday, calling for an end to hatred, respect for diversity and the protection of human rights.

Their message closed the two-day Muscat Plan of Action Forum, held on the International Day for Tolerance, marked by the UN every 16 November.

“Peace begins in our hearts, and in our belief that we all belong to one humanity,” the children said, describing understanding as the bridge between peoples and coexistence as the foundation for a safe and prosperous future.

They pledged to build bridges of solidarity, stand up for children’s rights, protect the planet and act as ambassadors for peace in their own communities.

On the forum’s second day, UN officials, religious and traditional leaders and experts discussed how to turn the goals of the Muscat Plan of Action – launched at UN Headquarters in New York in June – into practical programmes and partnerships.

Mohamed bin Said bin Khalfan Al Mamari, Oman’s Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, said the plan aims to strengthen the role of religious and traditional leaders and Indigenous Peoples in preventing conflict and combating hate speech.

“Difference in itself does not create conflict, just as similarity does not guarantee peace,” said Al Mamari.

Peace “is not merely the absence of violence or the cessation of conflicts and wars,” he continued, but needs a system built on justice, trust and security.

The minister called for stronger local mediators, a better link between early warning and institutional response and a bigger role for women and young people.

Chaloka Beyani, the UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, said tolerance is the basis for peace, human rights and coexistence, warning that discrimination and exclusion can escalate into incitement to violence and crimes against human.

''Hate speech and intolerance feed each other in a vicious circle,” said Beyani, urging action at an early stage, before words turn into hostility or violence.

The forum closed with the presentation of a global framework for putting the Muscat Plan into practice between 2027 and 2032.

It rests on three tracks:

cooperation, including an annual progress meeting in Muscat;

capacity building, through training in local languages;

and communication, including a global platform for sharing experience in mediation and peacebuilding