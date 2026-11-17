JAKARTA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mount Dukono in the Indonesian province of North Maluku has erupted once, sending an ash column 300 meters above its summit, according to Bambang Sugiono, an observer at the Dukono Volcano Monitoring Post, on Monday.

The eruption registered an amplitude of 30 millimeters and lasted 44.91 seconds, he added as quoted by Indonesian news agency (ANTARA).

"Visual observations showed thick white and gray crater emissions under weak to moderate pressure," he said.

Smoke was observed rising 900 to 1,000 meters above the crater rim.

Seismic monitoring also recorded seven low-frequency earthquakes and three distant tectonic earthquakes. Continuous tremor measured one to three millimeters, with amplitudes predominantly at one millimeter.

Bambang said Mount Dukono remained at Level II (Advisory).

Authorities urged residents, visitors and tourists to avoid all activities, including hiking, within four kilometers of the Malupang Warirang Crater.

Residents were also advised to keep masks or face coverings available to protect against volcanic ash, which winds may carry in changing directions and at varying speeds.

The precaution is important because Dukono periodically emits volcanic ash, which can reach different areas depending on wind direction and speed.

"Residents should follow safety recommendations and monitor updates on volcanic activity from the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG)," he said.