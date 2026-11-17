LONDON, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- European gas prices fell by around 4% at the start of trading this week, reaching $998 per 1,000 cubic metres, according to data from the London-based Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

December gas futures, based on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark, declined to $998.2, compared with the previous price of $1,039.2.

The decline follows a recent surge in prices driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the European Union began the heating season with gas storage levels at 74.56% as of 1 November, amid warnings that reserves could fall to 11% by the end of winte