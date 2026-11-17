JAKARTA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) - Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals development to transform Southeast Asia into a resilient, competitive, and sustainable hub for mineral production and processing.

The agreement was reached at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines, on Sunday (Nov.15), through the adoption of the Declaration on ASEAN Critical Minerals for Regional Resilience and Sustainable Growth.

"We note the rapidly evolving global economic and geopolitical landscape and the importance of secure, resilient, diversified, and sustainable critical mineral supply chains for ASEAN's long-term development, competitiveness, and economic security," the declaration stated, according to Indonesia news agency (ANTARA).

The declaration serves as a guide for Southeast Asian nations to harness their critical mineral potential while reinforcing ASEAN’s position as a key producer, processor, and consumer of minerals essential for industrial development, the energy transition, digital transformation, and emerging technologies.

To increase value-added output in the region, ASEAN is committed to expand investment and cooperation across the entire mineral value chain, ranging from responsible exploration and extraction to processing, refining, manufacturing, recycling, and other downstream processing activitiy.

All mineral sector development will be guided by the ASEAN Principles for Sustainable Minerals Development, aiming to ensure high environmental standards, social responsibility, and benefits for local communities.

"ASEAN recognises the sovereign rights of ASEAN Member States over their natural resources, the diversity of their national circumstances and their economic priorities," the declaration said.