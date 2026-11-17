ANTALYA, Türkiye,17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- New international initiative on green industrialization showcased technology's growing role in climate action as governments launched an initiative to accelerate investment in cleaner steel, cement and other industrial products.

The focus at COP31 was how to make the steel, cement and other industries underpinning modern life less polluting.

At a ministerial meeting, governments launched the Antalya Green Industrialization Compact, an initiative aimed at unlocking investment, creating markets for cleaner industrial products and helping developing countries access new technologies.

“Green industrialisation is about turning the momentum in renewable energy into industrial opportunity that creates jobs, attracts investment, and strengthens energy security,” said Ciyong Zou, Deputy Director-General of the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Michael Apicelli, head of the Climate Club Secretariat, a coalition of 53 countries working to cut industrial emissions, said many of the solutions are already within reach.

“This isn’t some kind of new technology we're all waiting around for. It’s here. These technologies are here today. The investments just need to be made,” he told UN News.

The urgency, he explained, is that investments in steel and cement production can lock in technologies for 30 to 40 years, making today's choices critical for future generations.