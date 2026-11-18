DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with academic institutions and specialised companies on the second day of the World Police Summit 2026, strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, education, training, technological innovation, police K9 services and fleet development.

The agreements reflect Dubai Police’s commitment to expanding strategic partnerships, strengthening institutional cooperation and exchanging knowledge and expertise to enhance operational efficiency and policing capabilities.

Among the agreements was a memorandum of understanding with the UK’s College of Policing to provide consultancy services and exchange international best practices in data analysis and workplace quality of life.

Dubai Police also signed an agreement with Worldwide K9 UAE to enhance cooperation in police K9 training, education, veterinary care, research and development. The partnership includes exchanging expertise in training methods and exploring future projects related to police K9 services.

In artificial intelligence, Dubai Police signed an agreement with Presight AI to explore emerging technologies and AI powered big data solutions, including generative artificial intelligence, to improve operational efficiency and support decision making.

The fourth agreement was signed with The Elite International Trading Agency to support the development of Dubai Police’s vehicle fleet. The partnership covers technical assessments, vehicle testing, evaluation and approval of test results, and ensuring vehicle readiness.