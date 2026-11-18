DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Salik Company PJSC, the exclusive operator of toll gates in Dubai, has announced its sponsorship of a dedicated classroom at Rashid Centre for People of Determination, in support of inclusive education and the Centre’s efforts to provide an educational and rehabilitation environment that meets students’ needs.

The sponsorship was inaugurated during a ceremony held at the Centre, attended by Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Acting Chairman of Rashid Centre for People of Determination, and Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, alongside official representatives from both sides. The initiative forms part of Salik’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate social responsibility and support initiatives that contribute to empowering People of Determination.

The ceremony included a tour of the classroom, during which attendees learned about the Centre’s services and the role of its educational programmes and resources in developing students’ skills and enhancing their abilities. Designed to address individual needs, these programmes and resources create greater opportunities for students to participate in educational and rehabilitation activities.

Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Acting Chairman of Rashid Centre for People of Determination, said: “Every student of determination has unique abilities, needs and aspirations that deserve dedicated support and care. Community partnerships play a vital role in translating this commitment into meaningful educational opportunities that empower students to reach their full potential.

We appreciate Salik’s sponsorship of this classroom, which contributes to our efforts to provide an educational environment that recognises individual differences, supports skills development, builds self-confidence and helps prepare students for greater participation and success across different aspects of life.”

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik, said: “We believe that meaningful social impact begins with investing in people and creating opportunities for everyone to learn, develop and reach their full potential. Through our sponsorship of this classroom, we reaffirm our commitment to initiatives that make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and their families, while advancing inclusion, empowerment and equal opportunity within the community."

This initiative builds on Salik’s ongoing efforts to support People of Determination, including providing toll fee exemptions for eligible categories and its partnership with the Community Development Authority in Dubai to support and fund dedicated programmes for them, helping enhance their independence and facilitate their participation in everyday life.

Rashid Centre for People of Determination is one of the specialised institutions dedicated to educating, rehabilitating and training People of Determination. The Centre works to develop their skills and talents and enhance their capabilities through programmes and services tailored to their diverse needs.

Salik’s sponsorship of the classroom reflects its continued commitment to supporting the community and highlights the importance of collaboration between national institutions and educational and rehabilitation entities in advancing inclusive education and enhancing learning and development opportunities for People of Determination. This supports Dubai’s vision of enhancing quality of life and fostering an inclusive society that ensures equal opportunities for all.