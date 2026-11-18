AJMAN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Big Bad Wolf Books announced the return of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Ajman 2026, which will run for eight days from Tuesday, 24 November to Tuesday, 1 December 2026 at Emirates Hall (Emirates Hospitality Centre), Al Jurf 2, Ajman.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Ajman Culture Centre, in partnership with the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture & Media and with the support of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), a partner of Big Bad Wolf Books.

The 2026 edition will bring over 500,000 books to readers across Ajman and the Northern Emirates, with discounts of up to 90% on selected titles. Admission is free, and the sale will open daily from 10 am to midnight.

Majid Al Nuaimi, Director of Investments and Partnerships at the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Board Member of Big Bad Wolf Books UAE, said, “This return comes at a meaningful time. Last month, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, approved the Ajman Lifelong Learning Strategic Framework, which emphasises inclusive access to learning and its role in family and community life.”

“The purpose of Big Bad Wolf Books Sale complements this ambition. Books offer people a way to explore ideas, develop their interests and continue learning at every age. Making them more accessible helps bring those opportunities into everyday life,” he added.

Abdallah Alobeidly, Director of the Events, Programmes and Talents Section at the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said, “The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale represents an important platform to connect communities with books, ideas and creativity, bringing together publishers and audiences to engage with one another. By bringing a wide and diverse selection of books closer to readers, it encourages people of all ages to explore new subjects, discover new perspectives and develop a stronger relationship with reading.”

The collection spans over 10,000 titles, with 58% of the titles new compared with the previous Ajman edition, giving returning visitors more to discover. Readers can explore picture books, comics, young adult fiction and thrillers, alongside science, history, biographies, self-development and lifestyle titles. Activity books, colouring books and bedtime stories also offer plenty of choice for younger readers.