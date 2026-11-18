BRUSSELS,18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Commission's Autumn 2026 Economic Forecast shows that the EU economy held up better than expected in the first three quarters of 2026. It is set to keep expanding, despite stronger and more persistent inflationary pressures and tighter financing conditions.

According to the forecast, EU real GDP is expected to grow at 1.4% in 2026 and 2027 and 1.5% in 2028.

The euro area is expected to follow a similar path, with real GDP set to grow by 1.2% in both 2026 and 2027

and 1.3% in 2028.

EU yearly inflation is forecast to reach 3.3% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027 and ease to 2.3% in 2028. Inflation in the euro area is expected to show a similar trend reaching 3.2% in 2026 and 3.1% in 2027 while easing to 2.1% in 2028.

The report noted that better-than-expected growth was driven by steady consumption and a sharp rebound in exports of goods, while investment came in slightly below expectations. Households' real disposable income and private consumption are expected to recover gradually. Strong external demand is set to keep exports an important driver of activity next year.

Inflation in the euro area reached 4% in October. It is expected to peak above 4% between late 2026 and early 2027, before gradually easing. Energy inflation is projected to moderate next year, while food inflation is set to accelerate, driven by higher energy and fertiliser costs and crop disruptions caused by extreme summer weather.

Employment growth is projected to slow down, though still resulting in 800 000 additional jobs in 2026. The unemployment rate is set to remain close to 6% (its record low), while the labour force expands only marginally. Wages are projected to grow marginally more than expected in the Spring Forecast and to slightly outpace inflation, implying moderate positive real wage growth.

Developments in energy markets could lower inflation projections and support growth. Progress in the energy transition to reduce Europe's dependence on imported fossil fuels would further boost economic resilience.