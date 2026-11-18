DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of Good Energy Club welcomed over 400 attendees to Terra at Expo City Dubai for a morning of movement, recovery and connection. Presented by #MyDubai Communities, Terra and Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, the free event formed part of the wider Dubai Fitness Challenge programme, encouraging residents to try new activities, connect with local fitness communities and discover more ways to stay active.

Building on its first edition, the festival expanded across Terra Gardens at Expo City Dubai, with 20 sessions across nine zones. New experiences included the Recovery Village, The Energy Quest, Nature Recovery Trail and Silent Sunrise Session, combining fitness activities with opportunities for rest and recovery.

Programme highlights included talks with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett, mountaineer Manal Rostom and journalist and women’s health speaker Danae Mercer at the Human Performance Hub, alongside Pilates classes led by wellness and fitness creators and instructors Lilly Sabri and Laura Pimblett.

The community five-kilometre run and walks brought together participants including those taking part in the dedicated People of Determination walk and garden walk. Her Haven offered dedicated ladies-only sessions, including Pilates, Barre and dance fitness, while the Good Energy Market featured 23 local brands and vendors.

As part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge programme, Good Energy Club connected residents with local fitness communities and instructors, encouraging them to explore new activities and continue incorporating movement and wellness into their daily routines beyond the event.