ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In a humanitarian initiative highlighting the importance of community partnerships in supporting children facing serious health challenges, Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in partnership with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), organised a special visit by several UFC stars and fighters to children with critical illnesses receiving treatment at the hospital.

Hosted by Burjeel Medical City, the visit took place as part of the activities accompanying UFC 333 Fight Week, hosted at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

The visit featured UFC stars Tracy Cortez, Song Yadong and Jean Silva, who spent quality time with the children, interacting with them in an atmosphere filled with happiness and excitement. The visit included a tour of several paediatric departments and units, photo opportunities with the children, and the distribution of gifts and toys prepared by UFC partners. This thoughtful humanitarian gesture aimed to bring joy to the children's hearts, ease the challenges of their treatment journeys, and offer them exceptional moments filled with fun and hope.

This initiative reflects Make-A-Wish UAE’s commitment to expanding its partnerships with government entities, healthcare institutions and the private sector, while leveraging the major sporting and entertainment events hosted by Abu Dhabi to create a positive humanitarian impact on the lives of children and their families, and promote the values of generosity, solidarity and community engagement.

Commenting on the initiative, Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, expressed his delight, saying: “Seeing smiles on children's faces is one of the greatest rewards these humanitarian initiatives can offer. The visit by UFC stars to the children at Burjeel Medical City carried a beautiful message: true heroes are not only those who stand inside the octagon, but also the children who face their health challenges every day with courage and determination.

We extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, UFC and Burjeel Medical City for their cooperation and support in making this initiative possible and creating unforgettable moments for the children and their families.”

He added: “At Make-A-Wish Foundation, we believe that wishes and joyful experiences are an important source of hope, strength and joy. We continuously strive to build meaningful partnerships that enable us to reach more children and bring smiles to their faces, in line with our humanitarian mission.”

Make-A-Wish UAE also expressed its appreciation to UFC and its fighters for their active participation and willingness to dedicate their time to bringing happiness to the children. The Foundation further commended Burjeel Medical City and its medical and nursing teams for facilitating the visit and providing a welcoming environment in which the children could enjoy this special experience.

Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE continues its humanitarian efforts in collaboration with partners across various sectors to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses, bringing them hope, strength and joy. The Foundation remains committed to its belief that every child deserves exceptional moments that create beautiful memories and leave a lasting positive impact on their lives and the lives of their families.