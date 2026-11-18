SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised the Sharjah–Vietnam Business Forum, bringing together a high-level diplomatic and economic delegation from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, alongside a distinguished group of entrepreneurs and representatives of major companies from Sharjah and across the UAE.

The forum explored ways to strengthen trade and investment cooperation and expand private-sector partnerships between Sharjah and Vietnam. Discussions also focused on leveraging the investment opportunities and trade facilitation benefits arising from the UAE–Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to increase bilateral trade flows and advance joint ventures across key sectors of shared interest.

The forum was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Cao Thi Hoa An, Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of Dak Lak Province, and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Dak Lak Province; and Nguyen Thanh Diep, Ambassador of Vietnam to the UAE.

Also present were Nguyen Duc Thang, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the State of Kuwait; Truong Xuan Trung, Head of Vietnam Trade Office at the Embassy of Vietnam in the UAE; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Dr. Fatima Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI.

The forum convened representatives from 150 Vietnamese companies, together with prominent business leaders and representatives of private-sector entities from Sharjah and the wider UAE. Participants represented a diverse range of economic sectors, including technology, logistics, food security, furniture manufacturing, building materials, and general trading.

The forum explored opportunities for industrial and investment collaboration between companies in Sharjah and Vietnam, with a focus on building long-term strategic partnerships across advanced manufacturing, furniture and wood furnishings, technology solutions, artificial intelligence and logistics supply chains. These opportunities are supported by Sharjah’s competitive investment ecosystem and its specialised free zones, which provide investors with a high level of confidence in establishing regional distribution and re-export hubs.

In his address, Al Owais welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, emphasising the forum’s role in strengthening longstanding relations between the two countries, building sustainable partnerships, increasing trade exchange and joint investments, and expanding economic cooperation.

He highlighted the forum as a platform for exchanging insights, identifying investment opportunities and fostering direct engagement between the two business communities. He further underscored SCCI’s commitment to diversifying Sharjah’s economic partnerships and strengthening its international trade and investment footprint, particularly with friendly countries that offer significant potential.

A presentation delivered by the Vietnamese delegation on the country’s investment climate highlighted economic growth of 9.01% in the first nine months of 2026, while total trade reached approximately USD 1.01 trillion in the first ten months, representing a 32.3% increase. The presentation also outlined Vietnam’s key investment advantages, including economic stability, cost-competitive production, a strategic geographical location, and an extensive network of 18 free trade agreements, including the CEPA with the UAE.

The Sharjah–Vietnam Business Forum also explored the economic complementarities between Sharjah and Vietnam and the promising opportunities for cooperation in advanced technology industries, electronics, clean energy components, food security, agro-industrial manufacturing and supply chain development. Other areas of potential collaboration included logistics, re-export, retail and smart city solutions.

The discussions underscored the role of the business forum, the Vietnamese delegation’s visit and its engagements with the emirate’s business community in unlocking new investment opportunities and establishing new strategic collaborations between private sector stakeholders in both markets.