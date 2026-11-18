ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has opened applications for Bedayati, its graduate programme for the UAE’s most ambitious candidates looking to begin their career.

Bedayati, meaning “my beginning” in Arabic, brings the opportunity straight to Emirati graduates: a place in the national carrier’s workforce, with hands-on work linked to business priorities from their first day. Over six to 12 months, participants build their capabilities through structured development and training, line manager coaching and mentorship, as part of their pathway towards a long-term career at Etihad.

Participants work side by side with experienced colleagues from more than 150 nationalities, learning how a global airline operates and building the confidence to contribute from the start. Along the way, their progress is reviewed at defined assessment points, giving each participant a clear view of where they stand and how their contribution shapes their next step at Etihad.

Fatma Al Sahlawi, Chief People Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “Graduation is a moment full of ambition and questions about what comes next. With Bedayati, we bring the answer to UAE National graduates: a first step into a career with the national airline, with hands-on work from day one. It is only the beginning. For those who give their best, Bedayati opens the door to a world of opportunity at Etihad.”

Bedayati participants already make their mark across Etihad, in teams including Engineering, Government Relations, Sponsorship, Data Analytics and Human Resources, and those ready for their next step go on to new roles across the airline. Delivered in partnership with NAFIS, the programme supports the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda by developing the Emirati talent who will power the nation’s aviation sector.

She added: “Investing in Emirati talent is central to who we are at Etihad. The future of UAE aviation will be shaped by the young Emiratis who step forward today, and through Bedayati, we give flight to their ambition.”

Bedayati is open to UAE Nationals who hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, completed within the last three years, with a minimum GPA of 2.9, and who have completed, or are exempt from, National Service.

Alongside a solid educational foundation, Etihad is looking for graduates who are ambitious, proactive and ready to show what they can deliver: people who take initiative, build meaningful working relationships and bring a willingness to learn and grow into the next generation of Emirati aviation professionals.

Graduates can meet Bedayati team at Etihad stand (L22, Hall 9) at Tawdheef x Zaheb 2026, taking place from 17 to 19 November at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. Through interactive activations, visitors can explore the Bedayati journey, hear first-hand from Bedayati employees and register their interest in the programme. Etihad will also host a keynote session on the Tawdheef main stage, where Bedayati employees will share their stories and insights with the next generation of Emirati talent.