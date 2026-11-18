RAS AL KHAIMAH,18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Innovation Exhibition 2026 opened today at the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Center (Expo), bringing together government entities, educational and healthcare institutions, private sector companies and individual innovators to showcase projects and solutions across a range of sectors.

Organised by Ras Al Khaimah’s Events Standing Committee, the three-day exhibition runs until 19 November as part of UAE Innovates 2026, highlighting advances in technology, artificial intelligence (AI), education, healthcare, sustainability and other key sectors.

Attended by a number of senior officials, the exhibition reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to encouraging innovation and creativity, leveraging knowledge and emerging technologies to enhance services and operational efficiency, and advancing the Emirate’s vision for a diversified, competitive economy driven by investment in people and their capabilities.

Khaled Rashed Zahrou AlShehhi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah, said: “Ras Al Khaimah’s government entities are taking part in this exhibition alongside federal bodies, schools and universities, hospitals and health services, and private companies.

We do so guided by the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who has made investing in people the foundation of the Emirate’s development, and with the support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Executive Council.

“What struck me most today is that schools and universities make up the largest group of participants. Teachers from schools across the Emirate are running workshops on artificial intelligence, and students are presenting their projects alongside government entities and companies. When innovation starts in the classroom rather than the office, we can be confident that what we build today will have people to carry it forward.''

Mohamed Moosa Loojab, Head of the Events Standing Committee in Ras Al Khaimah, said the exhibition demonstrates the Emirate’s continued focus on supporting innovation and developing talent.

He said: “Through this exhibition, we aim to provide a platform for institutions, innovators, students and young people to showcase their projects, share expertise and explore new solutions with applications across different sectors. We hope these contributions will strengthen connections between innovators and organizations that can help bring their ideas to life.”

The exhibition brings together around 60 participants, including government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private sector companies, individual innovators and organizations focused on heritage innovation.

Projects on display include a four-wheel-drive electric vehicle developed in Ras Al Khaimah, AI-powered solutions for early disease detection and water resource management, wireless charging technologies for electric vehicles, business management and service automation applications, robotics and educational innovations, and assistive technologies for People of Determination.

A dedicated AI zone showcases practical applications of artificial intelligence in business and service delivery, while the Ras Al Khaimah Hackathon builds on the success of its third edition, held in 2025.

The exhibition also features a program of 21 workshops and specialist sessions, with seven taking place each day. Led by experts and representatives from government entities, educational institutions and private sector companies, the sessions cover AI applications, digital transformation, organizational innovation, skills development and the use of data and emerging technologies in education and business.

The opening day's programme includes a panel discussion titled “Empowering the Healthcare Sector for an Innovative Digital Future,” organised by Saqr Hospital, part of Emirates Health Services. The session features Yousuf Al Mansoori, Director of Projects and Development at Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, and is moderated by Malik Al Malik from Saqr Hospital’s Customer Happiness Department.

The Ras Al Khaimah Innovation Exhibition 2026 is open to visitors daily from 9 AM to 4 PM until 19 November.