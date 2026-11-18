AL AIN, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The city of Al Ain welcomes poetry and music enthusiasts to the historic Qasr Al Muwaiji for the launch of a new edition of the ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Word’ programme. One of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s (ALC) flagship cultural initiatives, this event is part of Al Ain Book Festival 2026, held under the theme ‘An Oasis of Stories’ from 17 to 23 November at Al Ain Square.

Audiences can look forward to a selection of some of the most beautiful sung verses that have found a place in people’s hearts, filling the air of Al Ain with melodies that connect a cherished past with a present that looks to the future. This reflects the strategic vision of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, which has successfully broadened the programme’s reach, establishing it as a cultural platform that brings generations together and promotes the preservation of folk heritage.

It also provides an interactive space that celebrates authenticity and recognises the notable contributions of poets, whose works reflect the collective spirit of UAE society and Al Ain’s distinctive cultural identity.

As in previous editions, the programme brings together poets and researchers from across the UAE to celebrate 20 pioneering figures in Emirati Nabati poetry. It explores the lives of these figures and the poems that have become an integral part of Emirati musical heritage, while highlighting their contributions to shaping the nation’s cultural identity and enriching its poetic and musical traditions. This year’s programme runs from 18 to 23 November 2026.

On its opening day, the Sung Poetry Nights programme showcases the poetry of pioneering and established figures, including Ousha bint Khalifa, Saeed bin Hilal Al Dhaheri, Mohammed bin Sultan Al Darmaki and Kumaidash bin Numan, evoking the enchanting spirit of the past. The session features Dr Rashid Al Mazrouei, Mohammed Saeed Al Rumaithi, Saif bin Kumaidash, and Sultan bin Khalif Al Tunaiji, and Abdulla Al Kaabim as well as singer Muadad Al Kaabi. Percussionist Abdullah Al Balushi accompanies all sessions.

Meanwhile, the programme explores theme of longing in a session titled ‘Hakayat Al Hawa’, featuring works by poets Khalifa bin Metrif, Ateeq bin Rawdha, Salem Al Kass, and Obaid bin Muadad. Moderated by Yaser Al Neyadi, Media Professional and Content Creator, the session also features contributions from poets Obaid Ateeq bin Rawdha, Ahmed Salem Al Shamsi, Khalifa Al Dhaheri, and Ahmed bin Metrif, alongside singer Saif Al Ali.

The ‘Kanz Al Jeel Poetry Evening’ features poet Ali Al Khawar, winner of the 2026 Poetic Matching category, in a session moderated by media figure and poet Ali Al Saaban.

The session ‘Poetry Lives Through Loyalty’ celebrates the works of Hamad bin Sougat, Mohammed bin Sougat, Salem Al Jamri, and Thani bin Aboud Al Falasi. It features media figure Jamal Matar and poets Ajlan Salem Al Jamri, Abdulbari bin Sougat, and Ibrahim Al Hashimi, alongside a musical performance by singer Khalid Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the session ‘Timeless Songs, Lasting Echoes’ revisits the enduring melodies of Rashid Al Khudr, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Matrooshi, and Rabee bin Yaqout, evoking cherished memories for participants. Moderated by Media Professional and Content Creator Yousef Balhamar, the session features poets Ali Al Khawar and Juma Rabee bin Yaqout, and Media Professional and Poet Ahmed bin Khalaf Al Badwawi, in addition to singer Qusai Al Maamari.

A session titled ‘Ghareem Al Shouq’ explores the lives and works of the poets Ali bin Rahamah Al Shamsi, Abdullah bin Dhiban, and Mohammed Al Kous, who made significant contributions to the Emirati poetic heritage. It revisits their most notable poems and stories, examining their lasting impact on popular memory.

It also explores the connection between Nabati poetry and Sharjah’s cultural and social environment in a discussion that covers the poets’ life stories, poetry, and musical performances, rediscovering the beauty of the spoken word and the authenticity of this heritage. Participants include poets Salem Ali bin Rahamah Al Shamsi and Sultan Al Rafeesa, Media Professional and Poet Butti Al Madloum, heritage researcher Fahad Al Mamari, and singer Zayed Saqer, with Hamed Al Muhammadi as moderator.

‘From “Saydi Ya Sayed Sadati” to “Asbaht Ya Shaqraya”’ celebrates the power of poetry and its ability to resonate deeply with the human spirit, while honouring the legacy of the late poets Ahmed Al Kindi Al Marar and Saeed Ateeq Al Hameli. The session features contributions from Poet and Heritage Researcher Ali Ahmed Al Kindi Al Marar, as well as poets Dr Maitha Al Hameli, Mohammed bin Aziz Al Shehi, and Media Professional Humaid Al Mazaini, alongside a musical performance by rababa player Ali Al Kaybali.

The session ‘Voices of the New Generation’, which combines authenticity with the encouragement and motivation of talent, hosts poets who have graduated from the Poetry Generations Lab, a programme launched by the Centre in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre continues to build on the success of its ‘Poetry Nights: The Sung Word’ programme at Al Ain Book Festival, establishing it as a key pillar in driving intellectual and cultural engagement with heritage and folk literature.

This reflects the UAE’s vision of preserving its authentic heritage and celebrating folk poetry as an important expression of national identity and the Arabic language, as well as a means of preserving collective memory for future generations. The programme also contributes to building a knowledge-based society that remains firmly connected to its roots and core values.