SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DHL Express to provide businesses operating in the free zone with discounted international shipping rates and logistics support, helping them reduce costs and expand into overseas markets. The agreement offers shipping discounts of up to 70% and access to DHL's global network, which covers more than 220 countries and territories.

The MoU was signed by Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, and Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express in the UAE.

Under the partnership, businesses operating in SPC Free Zone will have access to tailored logistics solutions, customs clearance assistance and practical guidance on international shipping and cross-border trade. The support aims to simplify export procedures, help businesses reach new customers and support their expansion into overseas markets.

Commenting on the agreement, Saif Al Suwaidi said: "Our partnership with DHL Express will help SPC Free Zone clients benefit from Sharjah's investment advantages and business opportunities. Through partnerships with leading global organisations, we provide businesses with commercial benefits and expertise to strengthen their competitiveness."

He added: "At SPC Free Zone, we aim to support businesses at every stage, from company formation to growth and expansion into regional and international markets. Our partnerships with leading global organisations help us provide investors and entrepreneurs with practical support, specialist expertise and access to new business opportunities, while strengthening Sharjah's position as a hub for business and the creative industries."

For his part, Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director of DHL Express in the UAE, said: "Our partnership with SPC Free Zone aims to make international trade easier and more accessible for businesses and entrepreneurs. By combining competitive shipping rates with our global network covering more than 220 countries and territories, along with our logistics expertise and support services, we can help businesses reach new customers and expand into international markets. This collaboration also supports Sharjah's efforts to build a business environment with strong connections to global markets."

The agreement covers international express shipping, customs clearance assistance, shipment tracking and cross-border trade advisory services. DHL Express will also provide dedicated support for account setup, logistics consultations, after-sales services and operational guidance, subject to operational availability.

SPC Free Zone investors will also have access to digital shipping and online account management tools, e-commerce logistics services, and options to integrate their systems with DHL's, subject to applicable technical and legal requirements.