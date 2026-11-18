GENEVA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The pace of newly-introduced tariffs and other non-facilitating measures rose sharply in the first half of 2026, while the stockpile of such measures reached a record level, according to the WTO Director-General's latest annual overview of developments in the international trading environment. At the same time, WTO members introduced a significant number of trade-facilitating measures, helping to sustain global trade flows despite heightened geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

In 2025, WTO members and observers introduced 1,229 new trade and trade-related measures, according to the report. During the first half of 2026 alone, a further 1,048 measures were recorded, reflecting a substantially higher monthly pace of trade policy activity. The increase was broad-based across the membership and not limited to the largest trading economies. These trends were also identified by the Trade Policy Activity (TPA) Index, which WTO and IMF economists updated in July.

New trade-facilitating measures accelerated sharply in the first half of 2026. WTO members and observers introduced 466 such measures, exceeding the 391 recorded during all of 2025. In the first half of 2026, new import-facilitating measures covered an estimated USD 1.3 trillion (5.2%) of world imports, while export-facilitating measures reached a record USD 570 billion (2.3%) of world exports). This is more than five times the level recorded in 2025. Much of this increase reflected temporary actions adopted in response to trade disruptions associated with the Strait of Hormuz situation.

At the same time, members introduced 333 new restrictive and other non-facilitating trade measures in the first half of 2026 alone, exceeding the 300 recorded during all of 2025. Import-related measures covered USD 2.0 trillion (8.0%) of world imports in the first half of 2026, while export-related measures covered USD 794 billion (3.2%) in world exports.

As of 30 June 2026, the stockpile(1) of import-related restrictive and other non-facilitating measures introduced since 2009 and still in force, covered USD 5.4 trillion of trade, equivalent to 21.3% of world imports. The stockpile of such export-related measures reached USD 1.5 trillion, covering 6.3% of world exports. Both figures represent the highest levels recorded since the WTO trade monitoring began.

Commercial services trade growth is now forecast at 3.3% in 2026, down from the March forecast of 4.8% owing largely to the impact of the Middle East conflict on transport and travel services. Nevertheless, commercial services trade in value terms increased by around 14% year-on-year in the first half of 2026.