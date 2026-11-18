GENEVA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Two potential vaccines against the deadly Ebola strain gripping the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to enter trials in the outbreak's epicentre next week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Tuesday.

There are currently no vaccines or treatments for the less common Bundibugyo species of Ebola behind the explosive outbreak declared in May, triggering an international public health emergency., WHO said according to AFP.

A total of 5,568 deaths out of 11,376 cases have been confirmed in the vast central African country's worst-ever Ebola outbreak, according to the World Health Organisation.

"We expect two candidate vaccines developed specifically for Bundibugyo virus to begin testing as early as next week," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference at the UN health agency's headquarters in Geneva.

The so-called Tumaini trial in the DRC is a single framework that can test the safety, efficacy and ability to trigger an immune response of multiple vaccines.

The trial uses ring vaccination: immunising contacts deemed to be at high risk of infection.

The trial will now also incorporate the two Bundibugyo-specific candidate vaccines, which have both gone through earlier-stage, smaller-scale Phase 1 clinical trials.