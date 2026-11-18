WASHINGTON, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) —Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across developing countries face a $4 trillion finance gap that limits their ability to grow, trade, compete, and create jobs at scale, according to World Bank Group reports released today.

In emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), MSMEs account for 90% of businesses and employ 75% of workers, yet encounter significant barriers to accessing credit and equity financing, according to the Finance and Prosperity 2026 report. It also finds that having a formal loan can raise firm employment by an average of 12% and boost sales and profits by about 18%.

Between 2019 and 2023, the MSME finance gap reached $4 trillion, according to the MSME Finance Gap report, also released today. The report tracks country-level finance gaps over time and shows where shortfalls are concentrated. It also identifies constraints that limit providers' ability to assess and serve MSMEs, especially in IDA countries and fragile and conflict-affected settings.

With 1.2 billion young people in developing countries reaching working age over the next 10–15 years, closing these gaps will be critical to accelerating job creation and opportunities for a rapidly growing workforce.

“MSMEs face four major constraints to growth: they are invisible to financial systems because they lack a digital footprint of their transactions, disconnected from markets and services, burdened by regulatory complexity, and chronically underfinanced,” said Pablo Saavedra, World Bank Group Vice President for Prosperity. “The World Bank Group’s new MSME strategy will put our own financing to work, alongside private lenders and investors, to expand credit to the businesses with the highest potential to grow.”

The World Bank Group’s new MSME strategy, launched in October 2026, will use data and digital tools to make these enterprises visible, connected, enabled, and funded. Through the strategy, the Bank Group will support banks, fintechs, and governments by sharing risk, investing equity, and cutting red tape, with a particular focus on fragile and conflict-affected countries.

The Finance and Prosperity Report also examines overall financial sector performance in EMDEs. The conflict in the Middle East has contributed to rising commodity prices, tightening financial conditions, and increased volatility, all of which pose risks to vulnerable EMDEs. Financial markets’ resilience was uneven across countries, and the outlook remains subject to much uncertainty, with significant risks ahead.