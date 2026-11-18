GENEVA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) – Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) can begin before birth, leading to a broader range of human and environmental health effects than previously understood, according to a new report released Tuesday by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

These chemicals, which can interfere with the body’s hormones, have been detected in blood, breast milk, and cord blood. Early exposure, sometimes before babies are born, can cause hormone disruption that can have lasting effects on brain development, growth, and reproductive health.

“What makes EDCs particularly concerning is that they can disrupt hormones that regulate many essential functions in both humans and wildlife, from development and reproduction to metabolism and behaviour. These effects can be long-lasting, and in some cases, irreversible,” said Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, Director of UNEP’s Industry and Economy Division.

“Many exposures to these chemicals happen through everyday products. Companies that design and make these products have the power to choose, or change, the chemicals that are making their way into products more than almost anyone else,” she added. “The businesses that test early, disclose what is in their products, and get substitution right will be ahead of regulation rather than having to catch up when regulation comes while also reducing future liabilities.”

The State of the Science on Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals 2026 report, is the first major global update since the 2012 UNEP-WHO assessment; it finds that more than a decade of research has strengthened and broadened the evidence linking these chemicals with harm to people and wildlife.

Stronger evidence is found linking EDC exposure with effects on fertility and reproductive development, brain development and neurological function, thyroid and other hormone regulation, metabolism, immunity, and cardiovascular health. Newer areas of concern include metabolic liver disease and possible effects on the kidneys, although important scientific gaps remain.

“Protecting health means preventing harmful exposures before they occur. The growing evidence on endocrine-disrupting chemicals highlights the importance of identifying risks early, strengthening scientific monitoring and ensuring that chemicals used in everyday products are safe, particularly for pregnant women, children and future generations,” said Bruce Gordon, Director a.i, Department of Environment, Climate Change, One Health and Migration, World Health Organization. “We need coordinated action across sectors to reduce exposure and protect human health throughout life.”

The effects extend well beyond human health. Across fish, birds, amphibians, and mammals, EDC exposure has been linked to impaired reproduction, development, and behaviour.

More than 350,000 chemicals and chemical mixtures are registered for production and use globally, yet only a small fraction has been evaluated for endocrine-disrupting properties.

The assessment also highlights a growing understanding that people and wildlife are exposed to mixtures of chemicals rather than one substance at a time. Yet many regulatory systems still assess chemicals individually.