ANTALYA, Türkiye, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- As countries showcased new ways to protect nature, a new report released at COP31 highlighted the growing human cost of climate change.

Dominica, Myanmar and Honduras were the countries hardest hit by extreme weather over the past three decades, according to Germanwatch’s Climate Risk Index 2027.

The ranking examines not only economic losses but also deaths and the number of people affected by disasters, including those injured or displaced, across 178 countries.

According to the NGO, extreme weather claimed more than 916,000 lives and affected over 5.5 billion people worldwide between 1996 and 2025. Heatwaves accounted for 40% of deaths, while floods affected the greatest number of people.

For 2025 alone, Jamaica topped the ranking following Hurricane Melissa, ahead of Sri Lanka and Spain.