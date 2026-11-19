ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence honoured the winners of the fifth edition of the Kanz Al Jeel Award at a ceremony held at the historic Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain Region. The ceremony coincided with the opening of the 17th Al Ain Book Festival, which runs until 23 November 2026.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the Kanz Al Jeel Award reflects the prominent position of culture, arts and literature in the UAE and the country’s firm belief in their role in achieving sustainable development, promoting the values of love, tolerance and peace, and enhancing people’s quality of life.

He said that the award is held under the patronage of H.H.Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, who is committed to ensuring that poets, writers and artists continue to play their important role in advancing society, contributing to people’s happiness and working towards a world characterised by love, security, understanding and peace.

He noted that the Kanz Al Jeel Award, organised with efficiency and dedication by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, takes its name from a poem by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Founding Father, who was a source of generosity, inspiration and goodness for generations. He emphasised that celebrating the award winners provides an opportunity to honour the cherished memory of the UAE’s Founding Father and recall his poetry and guidance, which advocated peace, brotherhood and goodwill, celebrated noble human values and promoted tolerance, fraternity and harmony throughout the world.

He explained that the award continues to follow the path established by the late Sheikh Zayed by fostering creativity and vitality in poetry, arts and literature, while highlighting their important role in enriching lives, advancing human well-being and spreading the principles of love, optimism and peace. He also underlined their contribution to establishing fruitful and growing relationships with others.

He congratulated this year’s award winners, praising their creativity and contributions and commending their efforts to place culture and the arts at the heart of global development. He affirmed that their creative works provide an effective means of engaging people, nurturing positive values and admirable qualities, and reflecting their strong commitment to making literature and the arts enduring bridges that bring civilisations and cultures together across the world.

In the Poetry Matching category, Emirati poet Ali Al Khawar received the award for his response to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s poem Ya Dhi'dhaa Al-Hibaayib. His work was recognised for its authenticity and sincerity, capturing the spirit of the original while retaining a distinct poetic voice.

In the Arts category, Emirati artist Muneera Naji was recognised for her artwork Reem Al Azayib. The work demonstrated a strong command of visual composition, the use of layered colours and materials, and a distinctive treatment of Arabic lettering, particularly ancient Kufic script.

The Studies and Research award went to UAE author Surour Khalifa Al Kaabi for his book A Glossary of Classical Words in the Colloquial Speech of the Emirati People, published by Nabati Publishing in 2026. Spanning 1,292 pages, the book documents words used in the Emirati dialect, tracing their origins in classical Arabic and recording their pronunciation, with examples drawn from poetry, proverbs and traditional sayings.

In the Poetic Publications category, Omani poet Hassan bin Saeed bin Mohammed Al Hosani was recognised for his collection Sabbar, published by Dar Nather in 2026. The collection was noted for its linguistic maturity, imagery, depth of meaning and range of themes and poetic styles.

The award also recognised Emirati poet Mohammed Saeed Al Raqraqi Al Mazrouei with the Creative Personality title, in recognition of his contribution to Emirati poetry and his efforts to preserve the authenticity of Nabati poetry and its connection to Bedouin life and cultural heritage. His work has made him one of the notable figures in the UAE's poetic landscape.

Winners in the four award categories received a certificate of appreciation, a gold medallion and a cash prize of AED200,000 each. The recipient of the Creative Personality title received AED500,000 in recognition of his contributions to safeguarding Emirati poetic heritage.

The ceremony was attended Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC; and Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, alongside distinguished cultural and media figures.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Nabati poetry is an important expression of the UAE’s cultural identity, carrying the history, values and experiences of the people who shaped this nation. The poetry of the late Sheikh Zayed stands as a powerful example of this legacy, continuing to resonate with audiences today and reminding us of the power and relevance of this art form. Through the Kanz Al Jeel Award, we recognise the poets, artists and researchers who are keeping this heritage alive, bringing fresh perspectives to its traditions and ensuring its continued relevance for generations to come.”

In his speech, Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of ALC, thanked H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his patronage and congratulated the winners. He highlighted the award's growing standing as a platform for folk and Nabati poetry, as well as scholarly research into these traditions. He also noted its role in reviving traditional poetic practices, including poetry matching, and encouraging younger generations to engage with and develop these art forms while preserving their cultural values.

The fifth edition attracted entries from 35 countries, with participants from five countries – Armenia, Afghanistan, Andorra, Spain, and Indonesia – taking part for the first time. The growing international participation reflects the award’s expanding reach and its contribution to raising awareness of Nabati poetry and folk heritage beyond the UAE.

Launched by the ALC in 2021, the Kanz Al Jeel Award recognises excellence in folk poetry, artistic interpretations of heritage and research that deepens understanding of Nabati poetry and related traditions. Through its five distinctions, the award supports the preservation and study of this important cultural legacy while encouraging contemporary creative approaches that connect it with new audiences.