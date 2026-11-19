CAIRO, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced on Wednesday the discovery of an ancient necropolis at Tell Kom Abu Billo in Menoufia Governorate, containing numerous tombs and burials dating to the end of the Late Period, the Ptolemaic era and the early Roman period.

The Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated with the Supreme Council of Antiquities uncovered stone and pottery coffins, remains of wooden coffins, vaulted mudbrick tombs and another tomb lined internally with limestone, the ministry said in a statement.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy said the discovery was part of ongoing excavations by the Supreme Council of Antiquities across Egypt, shedding light on the country's ancient civilisation and the evolution of funerary practices.

He said the diversity of burial types, coffins and artefacts highlighted the site's historical and archaeological significance, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to continued excavation, scientific documentation and sharing research findings.