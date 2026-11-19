ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) will lead a series of high-level investment and business engagements in New York to advance partnerships with US investors, financial institutions, and companies and explore commercial opportunities across Abu Dhabi's priority sectors.

The visit forms part of Abu Dhabi's continued engagement with major international centres of capital, business, and innovation, positioning the emirate as a base for companies to develop new capabilities, establish operations, and expand into regional and global markets.

The delegation will bring together senior representatives from Abu Dhabi’s government and business ecosystem, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), ADGM, Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) will organise its Global Executive Connect (GEC) programme on 18 November 2026, facilitating high-level engagements that connect Abu Dhabi’s private-sector companies with senior executives from leading US businesses. The programme aims to support practical business partnerships in sectors including advanced manufacturing, agrifood, and food security, unlock trade and investment opportunities, and help Abu Dhabi companies access new markets and expand internationally.

Through meetings with US investors and business leaders, the delegation will explore opportunities across financial services, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, advanced manufacturing, agrifood and food innovation, infrastructure, urban development, and other sectors supporting the emirate's economic diversification.

As part of the visit, ADIO will convene the second New York edition of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) on 19 November. The forum will connect US investors and businesses directly with Abu Dhabi's government and economic ecosystem, providing access to sector opportunities, institutional partners, and pathways for market entry and commercial expansion.

Badr Salim Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Our visit to New York reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to strengthening its presence in leading global investment and financial centres, deepening strategic partnerships with investors, financial institutions and leading US companies, and building on collaborations to unlock new partnerships.

“Through the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in New York, we are showcasing the emirate’s competitive value proposition, including its advanced infrastructure, progressive regulatory and legislative frameworks, and attractive business environment for companies across financial services, artificial intelligence and digital technologies, food and agriculture and life sciences. Together, these strengths support business growth and foster high-value partnerships that deliver sustainable economic impact.”

Discussions at the forum will examine the role of capital, innovation, and infrastructure in shaping future economic growth, with a focus on opportunities across food innovation, artificial intelligence, urban development, and emerging industries. The programme will also explore how Abu Dhabi's long-term investment approach and growing sector capabilities can support companies seeking to develop and commercialise solutions for international markets.

The forum returns to New York following its 2025 edition, which formed part of a wider Abu Dhabi delegation visit that resulted in agreements across areas including digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, financial services, and new energy.

The New York programme will build on this engagement, strengthening commercial connections between Abu Dhabi and US investors and businesses while identifying new opportunities for companies to establish and expand from Abu Dhabi into regional and global markets.