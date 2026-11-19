WASHINGTON, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- NASA has announced that its Terra satellite will stop collecting scientific data on 1st December as it prepares to end its 27-year Earth observation mission.

Launched in December 1999 with a planned operational life of six years, Terra has exceeded its original lifespan more than fourfold, providing valuable data on land-use changes, wildfires, dust and smoke transport, atmospheric composition and ice cover.

NASA said Terra carries five Earth-observing scientific instruments, some of which have been shut down to conserve power as its systems age and its orbit changes.

NASA plans to use the satellite's remaining fuel to lower its orbit before shutting down all systems in January 2027. Data collected throughout the mission will remain freely available to the public.