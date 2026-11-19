BRUSSELS, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Euro area annual inflation rose to 4% in October 2026, up from 3.8% in September, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Energy recorded the highest annual rate at 21%, compared with 19% in September, followed by services at 3.3%, food, alcohol and tobacco at 1.5%, and non-energy industrial goods at 1.2%.

The highest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Romania (7%), Lithuania (6.1%) and Bulgaria (5.9%). Italy recorded 5.6%, Spain 4.9%, France 3.7% and Germany 2.9%.