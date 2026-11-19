GENEVA, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A record 3.9 million patent applications were filed worldwide in 2025, up 6% from 2024 and marking the fastest annual growth since 2016, according to Reuters, citing the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

The Geneva-based agency said applications rose by 224,000 from the previous year, with China accounting for more than half the increase, adding approximately 113,000 applications.

WIPO Director General Daren Tang said companies continued to invest in technology-driven growth, while countries increasingly viewed innovation as a driver of growth and development, with artificial intelligence investment accelerating these trends.

China led global patent filings with around 1.9 million applications, followed by the United States with 489,766 and Japan with 466,301.