BRUSSELS, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Weather- and climate-related extremes caused more than €270 billion in direct economic losses in the European Union between 2021 and 2025, making it the costliest five-year period since records began in 1980, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA).

The agency's latest data showed that floods, storms, droughts and other weather- and climate-related extremes caused an estimated €920 billion in direct economic losses between 1980 and 2025, with the last five years accounting for almost a third of the total.

Floods accounted for the largest share of losses at 44%, followed by storms, droughts and other weather- and climate-related extremes.