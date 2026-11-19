CAIRO, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy condemned the attack on an ADNOC L&S vessel while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, expressing concern over ongoing threats to freedom of navigation in the region’s waterways.

In a statement issued by the Arab League on Wednesday, Fahmy also condemned the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. He said the repeated attacks constituted a flagrant violation of both countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, an unacceptable assault on their security and stability and a breach of the principles of good neighbourliness and respect for state sovereignty.

Fahmy said the growing frequency and scope of Iranian attacks on Arab countries showed a continuing pattern of escalation that threatened to widen the confrontation. He warned that the attacks could have serious political and security repercussions beyond the countries targeted, affecting regional and international security and undermining the foundations of security and stability.

The Secretary-General reiterated that the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kuwait and Bahrain are an integral part of Arab national security, and that any attack on either country poses a direct threat to the region’s security and stability.

Fahmy reaffirmed his full solidarity with both countries and stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security and protecting regional and international interests, including those of the UAE.

He urged the UN Security Council to fulfil its responsibilities and act urgently to ensure the full implementation of its resolutions, particularly Resolution 2817 (2026).