ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre is taking part for the first time in Tawdheef × Zaheb 2026, which is being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 17th to 19th November, as part of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command platform.

The participation aims to engage young Emirati talent and introduce them to career opportunities and scientific and technical specialisations in hazardous materials management.

Mohammed Matar Al Dhaheri from the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre said, "Our first participation holds special significance, as it allows us to showcase the centre’s vital role in regulating and managing the handling of hazardous materials in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the nature of its work, which brings together science, modern technologies, and regulatory and oversight functions."

He added, "We hope this participation will open new horizons for our young people to discover promising scientific and technical specialisations and learn about career paths that may be new to many graduates, enabling them to apply their knowledge and qualifications in vital fields that help protect the community and the environment."

Al Dhaheri invited young people and other interested visitors to explore the centre's work and related career opportunities at its exhibition stand.

Visitors can learn about the centre's responsibilities in regulating and monitoring hazardous materials handling, as well as career opportunities in analysis and research, risk management, monitoring and compliance, and digital technologies.