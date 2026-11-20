DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Amy Webb, Founder and CEO of Future Today Strategy Group, launched the Strategic Foresight Benchmark 2026 during a session titled ‘The Readiness Gap’ at Dubai Future Week 2026, revealing a significant disconnect between the importance organisations place on strategic foresight and the influence it has on their decisions.

The global study, which surveyed 1,040 organisations, examines how they use foresight to anticipate disruption, navigate uncertainty and build resilience, highlighting the gap between perceived readiness and the ability to translate foresight into strategic action.

Webb said, “The key takeaway here is that a focused team that has input into business decisions is way more likely to be seen as central to strategy, to the company’s future, than a very busy foresight team that’s working at a distance from where the decisions are being made.”

She urged foresight teams to prioritise direct access to senior executives and a formal role in investment and resource allocation decisions, rather than simply seeking larger budgets and more staff.

“AI cannot on its own give that group of people a seat at the table,” Webb stressed. “That still takes leadership.”

Webb revealed that while 76% of organisations with a foresight function considered it critical to their success over the next five to ten years, only 17% reported that their foresight function was highly valued and adequately resourced. She described this disconnect as the “foresight deficit”.

The findings also showed that seven in ten of the most advanced foresight functions were not involved in long-term strategy or budget planning, demonstrating that even sophisticated foresight capabilities do not necessarily translate into influence over the decisions that shape an organisation's future.

Webb highlighted the importance of organisational positioning, noting that 41% of foresight functions reporting directly to the CEO or board were considered central to strategy, compared with just 22% of those reporting elsewhere.

Webb also announced that the Strategic Foresight Benchmark 2026 is now publicly available, encouraging professionals to use its findings to strengthen the role of foresight in organisational strategy.

The session reinforced a central message: future readiness depends not simply on anticipating change, but on ensuring that foresight informs decisions, strengthens resilience and drives sustained action.

Held under the theme “For the Human of the Future” at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future from 18th to 21st November, Dubai Future Week 2026 features keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, debates, competitions, pitch platforms, exhibitions, immersive experiences, closed-door meetings and offstage activations.

Activities span eight concepts: The Big Stage, The Prototype Floor, The Pitch, The Policy Room, The Challenge, Offstage, 500 Future Minds and The District