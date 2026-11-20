DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), revealed that the authority holds investments in approximately 52 companies across more than 12 Arab countries and aims to expand its food security projects in 2027.

The expansion forms part of an investment programme focused on boosting agricultural production, developing food industries and strengthening regional and international partnerships.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 6th GCC Financial Markets and Treasury Conference, which opened in Dubai on 19th November, Al Zaabi said the authority had completed an investment programme this year covering several projects in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Morocco and Mauritania.

He added that the authority has an extensive pipeline of future investment opportunities being pursued in line with priorities and policies approved by its Board of Directors.

Al Zaabi explained that the authority had recently entered into investment partnerships in the UAE, Oman, Tunisia, Mauritania and Morocco across the agricultural, fruit production and dairy sectors, while also seeking to develop new projects and partnerships in Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

He noted that the authority has reached understandings in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, and identified investment opportunities in Egypt, alongside understandings with the European Union to finance and manage agricultural projects in Syria, including cotton and vegetable production.

These efforts reflect the authority's strategy to expand its investments across the various stages of food value chains, from production to marketing.

Al Zaabi affirmed that the authority operates as a specialised Arab development fund focused on direct equity investment in companies engaged in food security, while also providing microfinance to farmers and rural women, technical and advisory services, and project management.

He added that the authority maintains partnerships with several international and regional institutions, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

It also cooperates with development finance institutions to support agricultural production, facilitate the exchange of products and promote their marketing across Arab markets.

Al Zaabi stressed that the UAE's strong and growing economy, advanced financial legislation, and efficient and stable markets provide an attractive environment for investors.

He described the conference as an opportunity for financial institutions, brokerage firms and specialists to exchange expertise and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing financial markets.

During his keynote address at the conference, Al Zaabi outlined the Aleph digital platform project, developed by the authority using asset tokenisation technology to address the financing gap facing small and medium-sized agricultural and food enterprises and enable them to access investors and global capital.

He explained that the platform aims to provide digital investment instruments backed by real assets, including equity stakes in companies, financial receivables and grain warehouse receipts, creating new financing opportunities for food processing, cold chains, animal feed and distribution.

The project also seeks to enable investors in international financial centres, including Dubai, London and Singapore, to purchase, hold and trade digital instruments, enhancing liquidity and supporting the financing of food security projects.

Al Zaabi noted that the platform is built around five key elements, namely selecting eligible projects, linking investments to real assets, risk management, transparency and disclosure, and market integrity.

He emphasised the importance of cooperation among banks, regulators and investors to develop custody and settlement solutions, provide liquidity and establish appropriate regulatory frameworks.

Al Zaabi called on financial institutions, investment funds and treasury departments to explore investment opportunities through the platform and contribute to developing its instruments.

He noted that GCC countries possess the capital, financial infrastructure and regulatory capabilities needed to support innovative initiatives in financing the food sector.

Al Zaabi also reviewed the development of the UAE's financial markets since the beginning of the millennium, highlighting the role of legislation and regulatory frameworks in enhancing market efficiency and international competitiveness.

He referred to the issuance of approximately 70 rules and regulations to develop the financial brokerage sector, alongside modernising trading, settlement and depository systems in accordance with international standards.

Al Zaabi affirmed that the development of the UAE's financial and technological infrastructure has helped establish an advanced investment environment, creating opportunities to develop innovative financing instruments that connect capital markets with productive sectors, particularly food security.

He concluded that these developments would support sustainable economic growth across the region.