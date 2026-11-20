RIYADH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation of the irresponsible statements and malicious media campaigns targeting the United Arab Emirates that are being circulated by officials of the Federal Government of Somalia.

The Secretary-General stated that the UAE makes significant contributions and plays a major role in consolidating security and stability and promoting dialogue among states.

He pointed out that its recent hosting of the round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is a testament to its adoption of a responsible approach aimed at achieving regional and international peace and security, adding that these unacceptable allegations seek to undermine the efforts exerted by the UAE to cement regional and international dialogue and cooperation.

Moreover, Albudaiwi underlined that the GCC states remain steadfast in their approach to consolidating security, stability, and prosperity, and categorically reject any media campaigns aimed at offending any of their member states.

He underscored that such campaigns will not affect the continuation of their role in supporting peace and security across the region and the world.