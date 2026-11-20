ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Humanitarian and charitable organisations in the UAE are implementing a series of winter initiatives abroad to provide essential supplies to families affected by crises and severe weather conditions, helping them cope with falling temperatures through programmes distributing winter clothing, blankets and heating supplies, alongside food, medicines and shelter.

These initiatives span several countries and target the most vulnerable segments of society, particularly low-income families, refugees, displaced people, children, women and the elderly, reflecting the diversity of the UAE's humanitarian response and the extensive efforts of charitable and relief organisations during the winter season.

Leading these efforts is the Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) 2026–2027 winter aid campaign, launched with a budget of AED12.5 million to benefit more than 300,000 people across 17 countries.

The campaign targets refugees, displaced people and those affected by crises and severe weather conditions, prioritising children, the elderly, women, and displaced and refugee families.

The ERC is implementing its programmes in phases throughout the winter in coordination with humanitarian partners to ensure assistance reaches those in need, taking into account varying climatic conditions and local requirements to direct support towards the most vulnerable groups.

In Gaza, where harsh winter conditions compound the effects of the humanitarian crisis, the ERC is providing AED50 million worth of winter and medical assistance and essential supplies to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in coordination and cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The assistance includes winter clothing, blankets, food parcels and shelter tents, alongside medicines and essential medical supplies, helping meet urgent humanitarian needs and alleviate the suffering of the most affected families, particularly children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

For its part, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 launched the Winter Clothing initiative, targeting one million beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE's continued humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian families and provide their essential needs during winter.

The Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation contributed 5,000 winter kits aboard the initiative's first aircraft, containing 50,000 items, including jackets, winter essentials and blankets, to provide warmth and protection for Palestinian families and support them amid difficult conditions.

Dubai Humanitarian also launched a new air bridge on 23rd October to support relief efforts for Gaza residents by delivering essential supplies in preparation for the winter cold, including thermal winter blankets for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The air bridge involves multiple flights operated by the Dubai Royal Air Wing using C-130 aircraft, each carrying approximately nine metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies.

In the same context, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) announced the provision of tents sufficient to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip, helping them withstand harsh weather conditions and the risks of flooding caused by winter rainfall.

The tents are to be delivered to Gaza and distributed across several areas of the Strip in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The humanitarian response also extends to initiatives by charitable societies, including Dar Al Ber Society, which launched its annual Winter of Giving 2026 campaign under the slogan, "Warmth that reaches them. Warmth that lasts."

The campaign aims to support families, orphans and the most vulnerable groups, alleviating the impact of cold weather through humanitarian projects providing heating supplies, winter clothing and food, while meeting the essential needs of beneficiaries in areas experiencing significant drops in temperature.

Launched on 5th November and running for more than three months, the campaign covers Nepal, Tajikistan, Albania and Kosovo.

Its projects include distributing food baskets, blankets and heaters, providing winter clothing for underprivileged families and orphans, and supplying bedding for orphaned children.

The campaign also offers comprehensive winter support packages for families and orphans, helping provide warmth and protection to beneficiaries during the cold season.