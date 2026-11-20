ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The opening day of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2026 at ADNEC Marina Hall attracted a strong visitor turnout, alongside major product launches, commercial activity and a diverse programme of maritime experiences and entertainment.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the eighth edition of the show is the largest in its history.

Running from 19th to 22nd November, the event brings together 1,210 exhibitors and brands from 57 countries across more than 96,000 square metres, with 168 boats on display at the marina.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, ADIBS serves as an international platform connecting boat manufacturers, marine companies, buyers, industry professionals and enthusiasts to showcase products, establish partnerships and explore commercial opportunities.

Taking place at the beginning of the Gulf's marine season, the show provides exhibitors with access to potential buyers during a key period for purchasing decisions in the regional maritime market.

The opening day featured several international and regional product launches by leading marine brands, showcasing a wide range of vessels, including catamarans, fishing boats, leisure boats and houseboats.

Several products were unveiled in the Middle East for the first time, highlighting the show's growing role as a platform for introducing marine innovations to regional markets.

The exhibition also witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding involving Delma Marine, one of its sponsors and leading exhibitors.

Mara Marine Trading unveiled Mara Waves, a premium marine seating solution designed for boats and yachts, alongside the Mara Marine Boat Lifter, a customised boat-lifting platform developed to enhance operational efficiency and accessibility.

The Knowledge Box hosted discussions on developments shaping the maritime sector, including a session titled "Shaping Life on the Water: The Regulations Driving Abu Dhabi's Maritime Future".

The session featured Dr. Haya Aldaghlas, Director of Strategic Interface at Abu Dhabi Maritime and the Integrated Transport Centre, and Khawla Al Shehhi, Manager of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi at Abu Dhabi Maritime.

The speakers highlighted Abu Dhabi's efforts to strengthen its position as a leading global maritime hub by enhancing the safety, accessibility and attractiveness of its waterways while supporting business growth, investment and cooperation across the sector.

They outlined initiatives including Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, the Masader sustainability platform, new regulatory frameworks for autonomous vessels and artificial intelligence-enabled technologies, and smart infrastructure such as the Waterways Monitoring and Control Centre.

These initiatives reflect the emirate's efforts to integrate innovation, sustainability and safety while investing in the development of future maritime talent.

Alongside its commercial activities, ADIBS 2026 offers a programme of entertainment and interactive experiences for families, boating enthusiasts and visitors of all ages.

The Navigation Hub provides on-water experiences ranging from high-speed rigid inflatable boat rides to scenic water-taxi tours, while the Sea Trial Zone allows visitors to experience vessels through live demonstrations and on-water trials.

Throughout ADNEC Marina Hall and the surrounding waterfront, visitors can enjoy roaming entertainment, including Riviera-themed performances, stilt walkers, live music and traditional Al Ayala performances.

The opening day concluded with a fireworks display illuminating the night sky.

The 2026 edition also introduces experiences extending beyond the traditional boat show format, including the Boaters Market, Lifestyle and Wellness Zone, and Outdoor Living Zone.

Additional attractions include a show-wide Treasure Hunt and maritime heritage experiences designed to engage visitors of different ages.

The exhibition also features recreational vehicles as part of its expanded outdoor living offering, alongside outdoor furniture, shade solutions, barbecue equipment, outdoor kitchens, refrigeration products, dining accessories and portable cooking equipment.

ADIBS 2026 continues at ADNEC Marina Hall until 22nd November.