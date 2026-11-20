WASHINGTON, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday announced it had carried out the nation's first-ever deep-sea mining lease sales off the coast of American Samoa.

The lease sales cover approximately 31 million acres (12.5 million hectares) over two areas off the US Pacific archipelago.

"This is the first time the United States has held an offshore critical minerals lease sale in the Pacific and a historic step for America's energy and mineral security," said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in a statement.

"Today's sale opens a path to learn more about the resources off the coast of American Samoa and assess whether they could contribute to a more reliable domestic supply," he added.

Mining companies want to scour the ocean's abyssal plains for polymetallic nodules laden with nickel, copper and cobalt -- vital for modern batteries and electric vehicle systems.