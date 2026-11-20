THE HAGUE, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Netherlands has recorded 81 confirmed cases of West Nile virus infection since the start of the year, including four newly confirmed cases and 13 related deaths, local media reported, citing the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

The institute said three of the four cases dated back to previous months but were only recently reported. It added that one patient was believed to have contracted the virus through a blood transfusion from an infected donor who showed no symptoms.

South Holland remains the hardest-hit province, with 47 confirmed cases.