CAPITALS, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices slipped on Friday and were headed for their worst week in eight months, as a resilient US dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December weighed on bullion.
Spot gold fell 1.9 percent to $3,551.68 per ounce by 0257 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session.
Bullion was down about 8.9 percent this week, its sharpest weekly decline since the week of 20th March. US gold futures for December delivery slid 3.6 percent to $3,551.90.
Among other metals, spot silver fell 2 percent to $41.9 per ounce, platinum dropped 2 percent to $1,317.00, and palladium slid 2.3 percent to $888.66. All three metals were headed for weekly losses.