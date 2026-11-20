CAPITALS, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices slipped on Friday and ‌were headed for their worst week in eight months, as a resilient US dollar and expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December weighed on bullion.

Spot gold fell 1.9 percent to $3,551.68 per ounce by 0257 ​GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 earlier in the session.

​Bullion was down about 8.9 percent this week, its sharpest weekly decline since the week of 20th March. US gold futures for December delivery slid 3.6 percent to $3,551.90.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 2 percent to $41.9 ​per ounce, platinum dropped 2 percent to $1,317.00, and palladium slid 2.3 percent to $888.66. All three metals were headed for weekly losses.