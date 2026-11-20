BUCHAREST, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Dan Neculaescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, in Bucharest to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

The meeting, held at the Romanian Foreign Ministry on the sidelines of the 15th Bucharest Forum, focused on expanding cooperation in political, economic, investment and technological fields, as well as regional and international developments of mutual concern.

Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of building on existing ties to advance shared interests and support economic development and prosperity.

The two sides discussed regional and international challenges, including the impact of conflicts and geopolitical tensions on global security and stability. They emphasised the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and resolve disputes peacefully while respecting national sovereignty.

Al Nuaimi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation, saying its foreign policy prioritises respect for state sovereignty and political solutions that promote peace, stability and development.

The meeting also addressed cooperation on maritime security, supply chains and energy, highlighting the growing links between Middle East security and Europe's economic stability and prosperity.

Both sides underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue and coordination to strengthen bilateral cooperation in priority sectors.

The meeting was attended by senior officials.