DUBAI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Miniature robots are bringing excitement and a competitive spirit to Dubai Future Week 2026, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18th to 21st November. The Metal Monsters experience invites visitors to design and customise their own robots, take control of them and compete in friendly head-to-head challenges in a dedicated arena.

The experience begins with participants choosing between two robot models, Falcon and ORBIT, before selecting from a range of interchangeable mechanical attachments to customise their robots. Once their robots are assembled, participants learn how to operate them using a smartphone application before entering a purpose-built circular arena for a series of miniature robot showdowns.

Each match lasts between one and three minutes, giving spectators the chance to follow the action, watch the robots manoeuvre around the arena and cheer on the participants. At the end of the experience, visitors can take commemorative photos with their customised robots.

The experience features more than eight robots and a wide range of customisation options, offering each participant a distinctive combination of innovation, strategic thinking and entertainment. No prior programming or robot assembly experience is required.

The Mini-Bot Battles experience forms part of Dubai Future Week’s wider programme of interactive and entertainment activities, designed to make emerging technologies more accessible to the public and offer visitors from diverse backgrounds an engaging, hands-on introduction to the world of robotics.