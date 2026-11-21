ABU DHABI, 20th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), now under way at ADNEC Marina Hall, is offering adventures, maritime heritage and new experiences for families, heritage enthusiasts and curious minds. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the eighth and largest edition of the Show runs until 22 November under the theme “Life on and Beyond the Water”, with new experiences launching alongside returning favourites.

In the spirit of the UAE’s 2026 Year of Family, ADIBS introduces its most family-focused programme yet. A show-wide Treasure Hunt invites families to spot pictured objects around the venue, such as a pink flamingo, and tick them off an illustrated list collected at the gifting booth. The programme also features an expanded Kids Zone and the returning Passport to Fishing, where children can complete five basic challenges, including casting a rod, to earn their passport.

New this year, Amity International School brings its water sports Academy to the Show with hands-on activities for young sailors, from a Junior Sailor Dress-Up and a Discovery Table to a Build a Floating Boat STEM Challenge, a Wind & Sail STEM Activity and a Knot-Tying Challenge.

Celebrating Emirati maritime heritage, ADIBS debuts a live dhow build, where visitors can watch a traditional dhow take shape over all four days as skilled artisans use authentic wood, rope and metal to demonstrate the cutting, joining and finishing techniques passed down through generations. Traditional Al-Ayyala performances and the participation of Abu Dhabi Maritime Heritage add to a programme that honours the UAE’s seafaring legacy and shares it with younger generations.

The Knowledge Box returns with an expanded programme of talks and sessions led by industry experts, giving visitors the chance to learn more about the marine industry. On 21 and 22 November, sessions range from marine conservation and diving to the evolution of fishing in the UAE, traditional dhow sailing and resilient land-sea supply chains.

Live entertainment designed for all visitors brings the Show grounds to life across all four days. Guests can unwind at the Sunset Terrace as the sun sets over the marina before fireworks light up the sky each night at 7.30pm.

Out on the water, the Navigation Hub returns with a range of on-water boat experiences for every visitor, including yellow boats and Abu Dhabi Maritime water taxis. The region’s dedicated Charter Show also returns for 2026, connecting brokers, charter operators and buyers, while an enlarged Sea Trial Zone offers serious buyers the chance to take part in live, on-water demonstrations and the Waterfront Lounge is open for all visitors to enjoy.

Beyond the water, ADIBS 2026 welcomes a wider audience with four new sectors: the Innovation Zone for the latest marine technologies, the Boaters Market for everyday boating essentials, a Lifestyle & Wellness zone and an Outdoor Living Zone. This expansion highlights the growing interest from the lifestyle audience that the Show now attracts.