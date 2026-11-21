ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- On the occasion of World Children’s Day, observed on 20 November, Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, highlighted the importance of placing children at the heart of the educational process, in line with this year’s theme, “My Day, My Rights, My Future”.

She emphasised that every child’s future begins with safeguarding their right to an education that recognises and responds to their individual needs, while providing them with the space and opportunities to grow, learn and realise their full potential.

''Every child learns differently. Each has their own pace, strengths, and learning needs. One student may progress quickly in math and needs more challenging tasks, while another might need more time before a science concept clicks. For generations, traditional classroom models have often made it challenging to address every student’s individual learning needs. Today, AI-powered learning allows us to respond to each child as an individual, adapting to their pace and helping teachers monitor their progress and identify where additional support is needed,'' she added.

''This shift changes what we should expect from education systems. A child’s right to learn should mean more than a seat in a classroom. It should mean steady progress, extra support when they face difficulties, and the chance to go further as soon as they are ready. Equitable education means giving every child a genuine opportunity to succeed. Teachers remain essential to all of this. The opportunity is to empower them to meet the needs of every child in their class, at an unprecedented scale.''

''At Alef Education, we believe that meaningful and sustainable academic progress requires long-term commitment and close collaboration between governments, schools, and families, with success measured by real improvements in student learning,'' she said.

According to her, the students in today’s classrooms will lead our economies and communities in the years ahead. Tailoring their education around how they learn, rather than asking them to fit a standard model, is an investment in a more prosperous future for our societies and nations.”