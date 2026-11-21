AL AIN, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The main stage at Al Ain Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme “An Oasis of Stories”, hosted a discussion titled “Al Ain on the Arab Tourism Map: Status and Ambition”. The session celebrated Al Ain’s designation as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026.

Noura Ali Al Mansoori, head of Al Ain Destination Management Section - Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), spoke at the session, which was moderated by Shamsa Al Ameimi, a member, Culture and Tourism Department Youth Council.

During the session, held at Al Ain Square, Noura Al Mansoori explained that efforts to highlight Al Ain’s identity focus on presenting its landmarks and features as one connected story, tracing the history of human life in the city from its mountains, agriculture and land to its oases, forts and archaeological sites. These include sites listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, as well as other cultural and tourist attractions. She noted that this approach reflects the depth of Emirati civilisation, which spans thousands of years, while helping visitors and the local community connect with the city’s heritage.

Al Mansoori highlighted what sets Al Ain apart from other parts of the UAE, including the authenticity of its archaeological sites and its rich cultural and agricultural diversity. She also stressed the importance of presenting experiences through the language and culture of the people of Al Ain.

She noted that features such as the oases and agricultural heritage could be developed into a wider range of tourism experiences, commercial activities and guided tours, led by the city’s young people, who are best placed to tell its story. She also spoke about the role of cultural and tourism events, including Al Ain Book Festival, in enriching the visitor experience and encouraging people to extend their stay or return to the destination. Each event, she explained, has its own impact on tourism and economic activity, while interactive experiences rooted in Al Ain’s culture and community tend to attract greater interest.

Regarding Al Ain’s designation as the Arab Tourism Capital for 2026, Al Mansoori stressed on the importance of creating a lasting impact beyond this year, while retaining existing visitors and attracting new audiences. She said that this must be balanced with preserving Al Ain’s distinctive character, calm atmosphere and tranquillity, without disrupting the local community or simply following the model of large-scale tourism. She expressed her hope that, ten years from now, Al Ain will have preserved the qualities that make it special while continuing to progress thanks to the efforts of its young people. She also invited the public to visit the city and explore its archaeological sites and rich history.

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre has decided to launch the 17th edition of Al Ain Book Festival under the theme “An Oasis of Stories”, marking a new chapter in the festival’s cultural journey. This strategic step introduces an integrated literary and visual concept inspired by Al Ain’s distinctive geography and history, giving this prominent cultural event a unique identity that celebrates the written word and the people who bring it to life.

The announcement marks the realisation of a profound cultural vision adopted by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. The concept draws inspiration from Al Ain’s official 2026 tourism campaign, which places the city’s historic oases at its heart as a symbol of its rich heritage, passed down through generations.

Building on this vision, the Centre has taken the symbolism of the “oasis” and moved it beyond its geographical and tourism context, giving it a broader literary and cultural meaning. At Al Ain Book Festival, the oasis becomes a vibrant space where ideas meet, knowledge is renewed, and creative perspectives are shared, thereby enriching human dialogue and strengthening the connections between creatives and the wider community.