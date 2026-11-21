DUBAI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police, presented the First-Class Security Cooperation Medal to several international liaison officers from friendly and brotherly nations in recognition of their outstanding cooperation and contributions to strengthening security, maintaining stability and combating transnational crime.

The medals were presented during the fifth edition of the World Police Summit, in the presence of Major General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander in Chief for Criminal Affairs at Dubai Police, alongside liaison officers representing police and security agencies from around the world.

The recognition reflects the Dubai Police General Command’s commitment to honouring international partners whose contributions have strengthened joint security operations, improved the exchange of information and expertise, and enhanced coordination between law enforcement agencies. These efforts play an important role in promoting regional and international security and stability.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri emphasised that the awards recognise the vital role of liaison officers in strengthening international security partnerships and supporting Dubai Police’s efforts to combat various forms of crime.

He noted that close cooperation between law enforcement agencies worldwide has become a strategic necessity in responding to rapidly evolving security challenges.

“Presenting the First-Class Security Cooperation Medal to distinguished liaison officers from friendly and brotherly nations reflects our deep appreciation for their dedication and exceptional cooperation across various areas of security,” he said.

“Their contributions have played a significant role in strengthening security and stability and supporting joint efforts to combat crime. At Dubai Police, we believe that effective security partnerships built on mutual trust, coordinated efforts and the rapid exchange of information are essential to developing a more efficient global security system capable of addressing emerging challenges.”

Lt. Gen. Al Marri further highlighted the importance of liaison officers in facilitating communication and operational coordination between police and security agencies.

“Liaison officers serve as strategic bridges connecting law enforcement agencies worldwide. They play a crucial role in strengthening operational cooperation and exchanging expertise and intelligence, enabling faster responses to security threats and more effective action against organised and transnational crime,” he explained.

“The exceptional cooperation we continue to receive from our international partners reinforces the importance of working as one team and building lasting partnerships that protect communities and contribute to their security and stability.”

Lt. Gen. Al Marri also highlighted the World Police Summit as an international platform bringing together police leaders, experts and specialists from around the world.

He said the summit provides valuable opportunities to strengthen strategic partnerships and exchange best practices and successful experiences in policing and security.

He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to expanding international cooperation and advancing joint policing capabilities to improve operational readiness and prepare law enforcement agencies for future challenges.

The officers recognised with the First-Class Security Cooperation Medal included:

• Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Sami Al Mesbahi, Criminal Security Officer representing the State of Kuwait.

• Andrew Paul Kamarshivakul, New York Police Liaison Officer.

• Henricus Pascalis Fronson, Police Liaison Officer representing the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

• Francesco Del Giorso, Italian Police Liaison Officer.

• Francesco De Sabato, Italian Police Liaison Officer.

• Jean Anthony Agille, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Liaison Officer.

Several other liaison officers representing countries around the world were also honoured for their contributions to international security cooperation.