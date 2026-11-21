ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the latest regional developments during a phone call with Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

During the call, H.H. and the US Secretary of State also reviewed the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian consequences. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's support for international and regional efforts aimed at securing an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and launching a comprehensive, civilian-led political process. These efforts aim to end the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people and support their aspirations for security, stability and a dignified life.